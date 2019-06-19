State Attorney General Weiser, Rep. McCluskie to hold town hall in Frisco

Colorado’s Attorney General Phil Weiser and Summit’s state House Rep. Julie McCluskie (D-Dillon) will host a town hall from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at the Summit County Community & Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place in Frisco.

The newly elected officials will discuss their past legislative session along with other state and local issues.

While in office, Weiser’s agenda has focused on strengthening consumer protections as well as public safety with the recently passed red flag bill. Weiser also has been one of the more prominent state attorneys general challenging Trump administration policies, including attempting to block new rules that expand the ability of health providers to refuse care based on religious or personal objections as well as attempts to cut back on health care protections instituted under the Affordable Care Act.

McCluskie has sponsored, co-sponsored or worked on many critical bills this session, including two bills intended to significantly lower health insurance premiums for consumers.