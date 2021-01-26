State health department opens call center for COVID-19 vaccine questions
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a call center for questions about the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Jan. 25.
The call center, which can be reached by calling 877-268-2926, is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, according to a news release.
Call center staff is able to answer questions about the vaccine, provide information to vaccine providers and give general information about the virus, according to the release. However, people with general questions about COVID-19 should use other statewide hotlines.
The Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public, which can be reached at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911, is open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
People also can call Colorado Community Resource Navigators at 211 or 866-760-6489, which is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The resource navigators center also has a website at 211Colorado.org.
The state’s website, Covid19.Colorado.gov/vaccine also is a resource for questions about the vaccination and its distribution.
