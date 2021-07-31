State releases COVID guidelines for 2021-22 school year

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment released new COVID-19 guidelines for schools for the upcoming school year on Friday, July 30.

According to a news release, the department is recommending that local public health agencies and school districts consider either mask requirements for all unvaccinated individuals, or a masking requirement for all individuals in schools — particularly in higher-risk environments.

The guidance officially goes into effect on Sunday, Aug. 1, and comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest recommendation that all individuals, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.