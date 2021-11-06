State to hold vaccine clinics this week in Summit County
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is coming to Summit County this week to vaccinate people. All clinics will have the Pfizer vaccine for those ages 5 and up. It’ll also have both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available, as well as flu shots.
The first clinic is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco.
The next clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s Dillon Community Food Market located at 340 Fiedler Ave.
The third is from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Breckenridge’s new parking structure at the South Gondola Lot, 150 Watson St. The last clinic this week is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at the same location.
Individuals wanting more information should call the state’s vaccine hotline at 1-877-268-2926. The hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.