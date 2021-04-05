State to move Summit County back to level orange restrictions Wednesday





Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence announced on Facebook Monday evening that the state will be moving Summit County to level orange beginning Wednesday.

The county is currently in level yellow, but incidence and positivity rates over the past weeks have reached well into level orange territory or worse on the state’s COVID-19 dial. As of 4 p.m. Monday, April 5, Summit’s County’s incidence rate is 351.8 new cases per 100,000 residents. That figure would have to fall below 300 to return to level yellow. Summit’s positivity rate, or the percentage of tests that return positive, is 9%, exceeding the level yellow threshold by 1.5 percentage points.

The change in restrictions means reduced capacity at restaurants, gyms and fitness centers, which will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer. Offices can operate at up to 25% capacity, but remote work is strongly encouraged. Personal services will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity or 25 people, whichever is fewer.

Lawrence called the change “disappointing” but said “the state is taking a stand.“

The state’s dial system is set to expire in mid-April, at which point restrictions will be at the discretion of local governments. Summit health officials have made clear that they expect some restrictions to continue.