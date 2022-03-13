State to provide funding to reduce human-bear conflicts

Communities across the state of Colorado that experience frequent human-bear conflicts can apply for funding from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Communities across Colorado that experience frequent human-bear conflicts can apply for funding from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The department is offering up to $1 million to be used on projects that reduce these kinds of conflicts.

Local governments, nonprofits, homeowners associations, community groups, businesses, tribes, universities and individuals can receive funding, and Parks and Wildlife is setting each grant between $50,000 and $500,0000.

According to a news release, projects that receive funding will have local support, such as cost sharing, contributions, letters of support, participation in public meetings or membership in local organizations. Ideal projects should also have a realistic timeline, be designed to prevent bear conflicts and have tangible outcomes. Funding will come from HB 21-1326, which transferred funds from the general fund to support outdoor recreation and programs at the Department of Natural Resources.

In 2021, Summit County had the majority of human-bear conflicts in Parks and Wildlife Area 9, which also includes Grand County and parts of Eagle and Routt counties. Last year, Parks and Wildlife tallied 51 conflicts in Summit County.

Those interested in submitting a project have until May 6 at 5 p.m. to apply for funding. Applicants are encouraged to read the community grant program plan at CPW.state.co.us , which includes requirements for accepted proposals.