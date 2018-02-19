Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute to open new location in Frisco

The Steadman Clinic and Steadman Philippon Research Institute announced on Monday that it will be opening a new, larger location in Frisco at the Basecamp Center, a shopping and dining complex near the Highway 9 and Interstate-70 interchange. The two-story, 5,000 square foot orthopaedic clinic is expected to open in October.

The expanded facility, which will include an imaging center, will be fully staffed by four orthopaedic specialists and their teams. Physicians who will treat patients at the new facility will include Dr. Randy Viola (hand, wrist, elbow and orthopaedic trauma); Dr. Tom Hackett (knee, shoulder and elbow); Dr. Matthew Provencher (shoulder, knee and sports surgery) and Dr. C. Thomas Haytmanek (foot, ankle and trauma surgery).

"Our new Steadman Clinic facility in Frisco is designed to deliver better patient care and improved patient satisfaction in a welcoming, campus-style environment," Dr. Philippon said in a news release. "The MRI equipment will make it so much more convenient for our patients, who will be able to receive one-stop diagnosis and treatment."

The addition of the Steadman Clinic location will fill one of the last remaining vacancies in the Basecamp Center, which opened in April 2014 and is anchored by Whole Foods. The Basecamp Residences and Shops, a micro-condominium and retail complex, is currently under construction on the last undeveloped plot in the center.

"We are obviously excited to have The Steadman Clinic moving into the Center," David O'Neil, CEO and founder of the developer Brynn Grey, said in the release. "This major announcement, along with the planned $8-10 million renovation of the Frisco Transit Center next door, the Outer Range Brewery being listed as 'the overwhelming winner for best new brewery' in Colorado and the completion of the Basecamp Shops & Residences micro condos later in the year creates incredible momentum."