Steamboat Springs shop Ohana opens 2nd location in Breckenridge

Ohana, a mountain apparel and home goods store that originally opened in Steamboat Springs, has opened a second location in Breckenridge.

Photo from Ohana

Emily and Luke Dudley have opened Ohana, a shop that specializes in hand-printed apparel and home goods, in Breckenridge. After opening the original location five years ago in Steamboat Springs, the couple opened the new store with Breckenridge-specific apparel earlier this month.

Emily Dudley explained that she and her husband frequently visited Breckenridge over the past few years. She said they love the town and thought the Main Street area was great for retail businesses, sparking the idea to expand their mountain-themed store.

Ohana focuses on mountain living, with the Dudleys designing and screen-printing the products. The store’s name, which comes from the Hawaiian word for “family,” represents their beach and mountain roots. The couple used to live in Maui but returned to Colorado to be closer to family and open the store.

“We love the mountains and — like a lot of people struggling to figure out the way to make it work here in the mountains, to be able to afford it — we’re lucky enough to follow our passion in the artisan world and letting Emily design and myself using my hands to make products,” Luke Dudley said. “That was kind of the formation of Ohana, and it was something that we hold dear to our heart with everything that we do.”

The store has a Breckenridge-specific line of apparel, which includes printed tank tops, T-shirts and sweatshirts. The store also carries home goods, including things like tea towels and pillows. Luke Dudley explained that the store uses manual pressing to print the designs, so everything is printed by hand.

“We like to say that we sell wearable art and also approachable art, so all of our goods are very well priced, but something that you might wear on a hike around Breckenridge or Steamboat or the Rocky Mountains to something that’s warm and cozy for sitting by the fire,” Emily Dudley said.

In addition to the Dudleys’ products, works from 30 Colorado artisans are featured in the shop, including those from Summit County. Emily Dudley said product lines are changed up seasonally to keep things fresh.

Ohana sells hand-printed apparel and home goods.

Photo from Ohana

To decorate the space, the Dudleys are bringing in local artwork with pieces from five Summit County artists as well as artists from around the state.

“Mostly, it’s just us wanting to curate a very unique shopping experience for folks to be able to wander and get lost in a little corner to find something that’s of interest to them,” Emily Dudley said.

The Breckenridge store is celebrating its opening with a sale through Friday, Jan. 22. Emily Dudley said the opening has been successful with people stopping in after seeing the store from Main Street or on social media. Some also recognized the store from Steamboat, she said.

Ohana is at 411 S. Main St., Unit 12, in Breckenridge and is open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.