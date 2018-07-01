S’thorne completes Rainbow Park redo

Info: Each year the NRO celebrates this nation’s independence by performing patriotic songs that will make your heart glow with pride. Dedicated to all the men and women serving in uniform with thanks from a grateful nation. This is a free concert. Seating is on the lawn. People are encouraged to bring their own blankets and folding chairs. A community celebration will follow.

Silverthorne wrapped up an almost million-dollar redo of Rainbow Park last week, just in time for the Fourth of July.

The park now has new restrooms, shelters and pedestrian connections with the renovation. The town also relocated two picnic pavilions with a grilling station and redesigned the parking lot with new landscaping and more space, yet the new rock wall near the existing skate park, appropriate for sitting or climbing, might be the most obvious addition.

"I think it's a great park," said Silverthorne Councilman Bob Kieber during the Friday ribbon-cutting ceremony. "Parking is great — it's much, much improved. We have brand new restrooms, which are a must. We're right next to a big playground for the kids, and the skateboarders love it.

"There were a lot of hours involved in this. We were somewhat confined by space so we had to figure out what we could put in here that would enhance the park, and I think we hit a home run."

The project finished ahead of scheduled and within its budget — just over $900,000 — said Kieber, who complimented Silverthorne Parks, Open Space, Recreation and Trails Committee; public works department; the park-planning group DHM out of Denver; 2V'S Landscaping and Columbine Hills Concrete, the local contractor that did the work.

"That's how you get it done," he said.

Construction on the Rainbow Park redo began at the end of March. Some pieces of the park were temporarily closed during construction and the plan was to wrap up construction by the last week of June.

"We ran the plans through all our public works people and police to make sure it's not going to be a maintenance nightmare and that is appears to be as safe as possible," Kieber added.

It was important crews finish on time because The Lake Dillon Theatre Company and the National Repertory Orchestra are planning their popular July 4 concert collaboration at Rainbow Park.

The annual Independence Day celebration runs from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. this July Fourth and includes a free patriotic concert from the NRO with a special performance featuring LDTC's summer musical company.

The concert will be followed by a community celebration. For more information, call 970-262-7370.

The town will be allowing people to start setting up chairs for the concert starting at 6 a.m. July 4. Any put down before that will be removed.