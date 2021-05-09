Storm to bring 4-6 inches of snow this week

A dark cloud moves over Frisco on Sunday, May 9, 2021. Summit County could see 4-6 inches of snow early this week.

Sawyer D'Argonne / sdargonne@summitdaily.com

A major winter storm is set to move across the High Country this week, though the worst of it is likely to miss Summit County, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Frank Cooper.

Cooper said the storm could arrive in Summit County late Sunday, with rain potentially leading to some light snow. The most impactful weather will hit the area Monday, with 4-6 inches of snow expected between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. Areas east of Summit County, like Boulder and Larimer counties, could see 8-14 inches of snow, Cooper said. Things should begin to dry up mid-week, though Cooper said thunderstorms could arrive in the county Friday and Saturday.

A winter storm warning was issued for the area Sunday, and will take effect Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. The warning notes that travel could be difficult, and “hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.”

Temperatures will remain chilly early in the week, with highs in the upper-40s and lows of about 25 degrees forecast on Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service outlook for Frisco. High temperatures are expected to rise into the 50s on Wednesday and into the 60s Thursday through Saturday, though there is a slight chance of rain showers on Friday and Saturday. Low temperatures late in the week should be in the mid-30s, according to Cooper.

“We’ve been running, generally, below normal (temperatures) I would say, but again it’s been very up and down,” Cooper said. “So we’re back up again by the end of the week, and we’ll probably be more normal for this time of year. But certainly we’ve been impacted by a few more storms than we normally would have been.”

Summit County remains in moderate-to-severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. While precipitation this week will help to address dry conditions for now, Cooper said it was unlikely to move the needle long term.

“The storm is lasting for a couple of days, so certainly it helps just get more moisture into the ground and allows things to green up,” Cooper said. “If we can keep getting a system coming through every seven to 10 days, that would certainly slow things down in terms of the drought. The west part of the state is obviously drier than the east part, so I’d say right now I’m not sure one storm like this is going to make a huge impact one way or another. But it certainly kind of delays that drying for another week to 10 days.”