Students from Summit County collect collegiate honors

Several students from Summit County have been recognized for their academic achievements in the 2020-21 school year by making the dean’s and president’s lists at their respective schools.

Ryan Curley and Julia White, of Dillon, and Sarah Burke, of Silverthorne, made the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska this spring.

Curley is a freshman in the College of Business, which requires a 3.6 GPA to make the dean’s list. White is a senior in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, which requires a 3.75 GPA to make the dean’s list. Burke is a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences, which requires a 3.7 GPA to make the dean’s list.

Shannon Hogeman, of Silverthorne, made the spring dean’s list at Illinois Wesleyan University. Hogeman is a junior studying psychology. Students must earn a GPA of 3.5 to make the dean’s list.

Kaitlyn Brew, of Breckenridge, made the spring president’s list at Norwich University. Students must achieve a 4.0 GPA and have no previous failures to make the president’s list.