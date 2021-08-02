Students from Summit County earn collegiate honors
Several students from Summit County have been recognized for their achievements at college with honors and degrees.
Daniel Herron, of Dillon, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a minimum GPA of 3.5 for the semester.
Maren Clark, of Silverthorne; Brian Curnutte and Christopher Rohlf, of Dillon; and Lauren DeLaRosa and Savannah Halvorso, of Breckenridge, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Fort Lewis College in Durango. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 15 credits and earn a minimum GPA of 3.6 for the semester.
Hannah Louise Siderfin, of Silverthorne, received Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming, this spring.
Casey Doran, of Breckenridge, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in business from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Doran majored in marketing, information systems and analytics.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.