Students from Summit County earn collegiate honors

Several students from Summit County have been recognized for their achievements at college with honors and degrees.

Daniel Herron, of Dillon, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credits and earn a minimum GPA of 3.5 for the semester.

Maren Clark, of Silverthorne; Brian Curnutte and Christopher Rohlf, of Dillon; and Lauren DeLaRosa and Savannah Halvorso, of Breckenridge, were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Fort Lewis College in Durango. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled in at least 15 credits and earn a minimum GPA of 3.6 for the semester.

Hannah Louise Siderfin, of Silverthorne, received Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyoming, this spring.

Casey Doran, of Breckenridge, graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in business from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. Doran majored in marketing, information systems and analytics.