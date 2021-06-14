Students from Summit County earn collegiate honors
As the school year came to an end, students from Summit County were recognized for their achievements, earning various scholarships, honors and degrees.
- Jake Levinson of Breckenridge made the spring dean’s list at Hastings College in Hastings, Nebraska. Students must earn a minimum GPA of 3.7 to make the list.
- Thomas Brown, Benjamin Carlson and Shannon O’Brien of Breckenridge and Mckenna Ramsay of Dillon made the spring dean’s list at Montana State University. Cameron Dahman, Sarah Lorch and Emmet Sproul of Breckenridge along with Sophia Fondl and Mackenzie Stuhr of Frisco made the president’s list. Students must earn a minimum GPA of 3.5 to make the dean’s list and a minimum of 4.0 to make the president’s list.
- Oliver Trowbridge of Breckenridge was named to Eastern Wyoming College’s spring president’s honor roll. Students must receive a 4.0 GPA to make the list.
- Tara Resignolo of Breckenridge was named to the spring dean’s list at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota. Students must earn a minimum GPA of 3.75 to make the list.
- Audrey Buller of Breckenridge was named to the spring president’s list at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. Students must earn a minimum GPA of 3.85 to make the list.
- Micah Pierce Coleman of Frisco was named to Marquette University’s spring dean’s list in the Diederich College of Communication in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Students must earn a minimum GPA of 3.5 to make the list.
- Julia Reddell of Dillon was named to the dean’s list at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon. Students must earn a minimum GPA of 3.5 to make the list.
- Cassandra Hardy of Silverthorne graduated with a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Iowa this spring.
- Elena Martinez-Vivot of Silverthorne graduated from Colorado College with a Bachelor of Arts in political science this spring. Martinez-Vivot was also awarded the school’s Henri “Skip” Meis 1963 Outstanding Student Leader Award.
- Alayna Mann of Breckenridge was honored with Colorado College’s Crown-Goodman Presidential Scholarship.
- The Summit Concert Band awarded a $500 scholarship to 2021 Summit High School graduate Griffin Snell, who will be attending Colorado Mountain College Leadville to study fire science technology.
- Summit County Republican Women awarded Summit High School graduate Caleb Mallory with its 2021 Constitutional Scholar Award and Scholarship. Mallory plans to attend the University of San Diego’s ROTC program in the fall.
