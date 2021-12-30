Students from Summit County graduate from University of Nebraska
A few students from Summit County recently celebrated their graduations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Sarah Burke of Silverthorne graduated from the College of Arts and Sciences with a Bachelor of Arts in communications studies and Spanish. Burke was also recognized as a Chancellor’s Scholar at graduation, meaning she has maintained a 4.0 GPA on all of her collegiate work.
Julia White of Dillon graduated from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources with a Bachelor of Science in animal science.
