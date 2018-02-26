Subcontractors welcome at today’s meet ‘n’ greet for Fourth Street Crossing project

The developer of the Fourth Street Crossing, a massive, mixed-use redevelopment prjoect in downtown Silverthrone that's expected to radically transform the town by giving it a new "Main Street" experience, is looking for subcontractors to partner with as the developer looks to start construction.

Milender White was selected to spearhead the multimillion-dollar project, and the firm will be hosting a meet 'n' greet for area subcontractors from 3:30-6:30 p.m. today at The Bakers Brewery, 531 Silverthorne Lane.

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to bring business cards and join Milendar White's development team, which currently includes DTJ Design, Tetra Tech engineering and LIV Sotheby's realty, for refreshments at the brewery.

People should RSVP via email at info@fourthstreetcrossing.com.

For more about the project, FourthStreetCrossing.com.