Summit Alliance of Vacation Rental Managers to host community forum for Breckenridge residents
The Summit Alliance of Vacation Rental Managers is hosting a public forum for registered voters and residents of Breckenridge from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, via Zoom.
According to an email from the organization’s Executive Director Julia Koster, the goal of the forum is to “gain a sense of public sentiment on short-term rentals, workforce housing and other big-picture, quality-of-life services in Breckenridge.”
The organization is planning to use information gathered at the event in preparation for the April 2022 election. Koster wrote in the email that the organization plans to craft ballot language about an initiative that would offer an excise tax on lodging stays. Koster said the group wants to have public buy-in and support before doing so.
Koster said the event will feature interactive polls and public comment.
For more information and to register, visit the organization’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/summitallianceofvacationrentalmanagers.
