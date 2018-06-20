Summit Arts Council seeks donations for upcoming show

The Summit County Arts Council is putting out a proverbial call to arms to artists in the area, asking them to donate works for the council's upcoming gallery show: 100 for $100 / Affordable Art For Everyone.

The show will be hosted at the Arts Alive Gallery in La Cima Mall in Breckenridge for the entire month of August, and all proceeds from sales will go to benefit the arts council.

Donations should be original works, and can take the form of paintings, photographs, ceramics, sculptures, jewelry, fabric or metal art. Each piece should be values at $100 or greater, and will be sold for exactly $100. The deadline for submissions is July 20.

The Summit County Arts Council is a nonprofit organization based out of Breckenridge dedicated to the promotion of the arts in Summit County. To learn more about the organization or the event, visit summitarts.org.