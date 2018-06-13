Summit Association of Realtors announces $10K in scholarships to local students

In support of local education, the Summit Association of Realtors has awarded $10,000 in college scholarships to four Summit High School seniors, according to a news release from the group.

The applicants were reviewed by the SAR Scholarship Committee, and the awards, presented in May, were based on the students' grade-point averages, community service, financial need and an essay submission.

The Summit Association of Realtors has a history of community engagement and outreach with college scholarships for high school seniors, sponsorships of local nonprofit programming, and its own wildfire-education program for property owners, according to the group.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this great community program to assist our local seniors with their college goals," said Jason Smith, president of the association, in a prepared statement. "Realtors in Summit County care about our community, and what better way than to support our future leaders. We wish them the best in their college careers."

The association represents more than 750 Realtors and affiliate members across Summit, Park, and Lake counties and stands as the leading advocate for local real estate industry.