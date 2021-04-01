Summit Biz Bootcamp accepting applications for 3rd cohort

Another round of the Summit Biz Bootcamp program starts April 14. The program is accepting applications, which can be found at SCProsperity.com/co-starters , for its third cohort. The 10-session program cost is $50.

Amy Kemp with the Summit Prosperity Initiative wrote in an email that anyone who has a business idea or wants to grow their business is encouraged to apply. Participants can be the business owner, manager or other business leader.

The program, which uses the Co.Starters curriculum, will take place every Wednesday from April 14 to June 16, and each session will focus on a different element of business planning, such as finances, marketing or customer evaluation. The sessions will be virtual meetings for now, but there might be in-person meetings in the future.

Kemp added that the fee for the program is discounted due to donations and support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Startup Colorado, the Summit Chamber of Commerce and Freeport McMoRan. Applications will close April 7, and applicants will be notified whether they have been accepted into the program by April 9.