Summit Blue housing project to be built in Silverthorne for remote workers and second-home owners
In the past couple of years, Silverthorne has grown exponentially as it continues to attract projects like Bluebird Market as well as many new restaurants and businesses. Now, the town is growing again with the new development of Summit Blue, a housing project designed for remote workers and second-home owners.
According to a news release, the development will be adjacent to the Blue River and feature 16 three- and four-bedroom single-family homes that are 2,331 square feet as well as 19 three-bedroom townhomes at 1,809 square feet. Pricing begins at $1.19 million.
Construction for the project is underway, and the development is expected to wrap up by summer 2022.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.