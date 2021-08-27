Summit Blue housing project to be built in Silverthorne for remote workers and second-home owners

A rendering shows what the townhomes will look like once Summit Blue is completed. The new development in Silverthorne will have a mix of townhomes and single-family homes and is expected to be completed by summer 2022.

Photo from Summit Blue

In the past couple of years, Silverthorne has grown exponentially as it continues to attract projects like Bluebird Market as well as many new restaurants and businesses. Now, the town is growing again with the new development of Summit Blue , a housing project designed for remote workers and second-home owners.

According to a news release, the development will be adjacent to the Blue River and feature 16 three- and four-bedroom single-family homes that are 2,331 square feet as well as 19 three-bedroom townhomes at 1,809 square feet. Pricing begins at $1.19 million.

Construction for the project is underway, and the development is expected to wrap up by summer 2022.