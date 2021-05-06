Summit Chamber, Board of County Commissioners to host level green town hall
If you’re a business owner or manager and you have questions about what it means to move into level green, then mark your calendar for 11 a.m. Friday, May 7.
The Summit Chamber of Commerce and Summit Board of County Commissioners are hosting a virtual town hall to review new level green restrictions and how they might impact businesses and the workforce. To submit questions in advance, email Summit Chamber Executive Director Blair McGary at blair@summitchamber.org.
For more information about joining the event, visit the Summit Chamber or Summit County Facebook pages.
