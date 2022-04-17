Summit Chamber hosting an end-of-season event at Bluebird Market

The Summit Chamber of Commerce is hosting an event celebrating the end of the ski season at Bluebird Market, 325 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne on Tuesday, April 26.

The event features live music from Hobo Village as well as food samples and a cash bar. The event is from 5-8 p.m. and is located in the Summit Assembly, the event space connected to Bluebird Market. The event is free to attend.

Leading up to the event, the Summit Chamber is seeking vendors to participate in dishing out food. According to a newsletter sent out by the chamber, it’s looking for participating food vendors who will hand out samples from 5-7 p.m. The chamber is encouraging attendees to then dine at one of the businesses they tastes samples from. At the end of the event, a people’s choice award will be presented.

Restaurants interested in participating at the event should email the organization’s executive director, Blair McGary, at Blair@summitchamber.org . For more information on the event, visit Business.SummitChamber.org/events .