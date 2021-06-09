Summit Chamber launches summer boot camp
The Summit Chamber of Commerce is hosting its fourth cohort of its Summit Biz Bootcamp this summer.
The program is meant for those with a business idea and managers or owners of a business who are looking for inspiration, mentoring and support. According to the Summit Chamber’s website, attendees will learn how to adapt in a changing environment, find financial stability, connect with mentors and advisers, access online content and a physical workbook, and creatively problem solve, among other things.
The program uses a curriculum developed by Co.Starters, a firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that helps small businesses prosper. The program meets at 8:30 a.m. Fridays for 10 weeks virtually and in person.
Registration costs $50. The first session meets at 8:30 a.m. June 18. For more information, visit the chamber’s website.
