Summit Chamber launches summer boot camp

The Summit Chamber of Commerce is hosting its fourth cohort of its Summit Biz Bootcamp this summer.

The program is meant for those with a business idea and managers or owners of a business who are looking for inspiration, mentoring and support. According to the Summit Chamber’s website , attendees will learn how to adapt in a changing environment, find financial stability, connect with mentors and advisers, access online content and a physical workbook, and creatively problem solve, among other things.

The program uses a curriculum developed by Co.Starters , a firm based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, that helps small businesses prosper. The program meets at 8:30 a.m. Fridays for 10 weeks virtually and in person.

Registration costs $50. The first session meets at 8:30 a.m. June 18. For more information, visit the chamber’s website .