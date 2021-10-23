Summit Chamber of Commerce to host special event featuring OpenSnow’s Joel Gratz

Ski resorts, hotels, small retail shops and the plethora of restaurants scattered around Summit County all have one thing in common: They rely on the community’s snow to draw in visitors from around the world to keep their doors open.

To celebrate the start of ski season, the Summit Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Winter Startup Celebration. The event features guest speaker and entrepreneur Joel Gratz, who is the founder and meteorologist of OpenSnow. The company focuses on predicting forecasts to make it easier for skiers and snowboarders to find the freshest powder in the state and beyond.

During the chamber’s event, Gratz will speak about how he built his business. The event will also feature business leaders that have graduated from the Summit Biz Bootcamp program.

The in-person event is at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Beaver Run Resort and Conference Center located at 620 Village Road in Breckenridge. The event is free to attend but is taking donations for SOS Outreach and the Summit Biz Bootcamp program.

Guests are required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination. It’ll also be reduced to 50% capacity to accommodate social distancing. Because of the limited seating, guests are encouraged to register in advance. For more information and to register, visit summitchamber.org .