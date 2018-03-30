Summit Choral Society awards scholarship to Hannah Starnes Wood

The Summit Choral Society is awarding Summit High School graduating senior Hannah Starnes Wood with a scholarship for her singing talent and dedication to music. As part of their annual spring concerts on April 9 and 10, Wood will be honored for her achievement and she will perform a solo of the Italian opera piece "Caro Mio Ben" by Giuseppe Giordani.

"I am really excited to win this scholarship," Wood said. "I've been preparing since freshman year to get ready for this piece and to get that scholarship." Wood added that the song, which is in Latin, took a lot of practice during and after school.

"I worked a lot with a pastor to perfect the pronunciation," Wood said. "It can sound and mean something completely different if it's pronounced and sung properly."

Wood, who has just committed to enroll at CU Boulder for her undergraduate degree, is incredibly grateful to the Choral Society for the scholarship and the opportunity to train her voice and talents to such a high level.

"The scholarship is valuable to my education because education is a privilege," Wood said. "The fact that Summit Choral Society is helping me and believes in me, that makes my education even more valuable."

The spring concert on Monday, April 9, will take place at 7 p.m. in the Lord of the Mountains Lutheran Church, 56 U.S. 6, Dillon, while the Tuesday, April 10, concert will take place at Christ Lutheran Church, 16072 CO-9, Breckenridge. The concerts are free and open to the public.

The Summit Choral Society is made up of members who share a passion for music. Membership is open to people from high school up, and auditions are not necessary. The group meets most Monday evenings at Christ Lutheran Church from 7-9 p.m. The choral society is directed by Dr. Jill Schroeder-Dorn and accompanied by Caroline Hesford, choral director at Summit High School.