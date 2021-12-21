Summit Combined Housing Authority conducting deed monitoring before end of the year

The Summit Combined Housing Authority’s annual monitoring of deed-restricted affordable housing properties is underway, and those living in a property are to complete a survey no later than Dec. 31.

According to a news release from the organization, the process is meant to identify “egregious cases of misuse” and situations of possible noncompliance. Each year, owners of deed-restricted homes must attest that all requirements associated with those properties are being adhered to, which is done through a survey.

Though the requirements for deed-restricted units vary by neighborhood, some uniform standards are that occupants are members of the local workforce and that homes are used as primary housing.

The release stated that the organization is notifying owners about the survey through postcards and emails. The survey can be taken by visiting SummitHousing.us/monitoring .

The release stated that deed-restricted homes are to be occupied on an ongoing basis as full-time residences for local workers. Cases such as loss of employment or illness could pose a risk of noncompliance, and while the release stated that the process isn’t meant to “penalize people who are experiencing hard times,” it is meant to “correct situations where affordable housing is being intentionally misused.”

This could include instances where homes are not being used as primary residences or homes that are being rented to non-locals.

Questions about the process should be emailed to monitoring@summithousing.us . To report a complaint or comment, visit SummitHousing.us/report-a-concern .