Summit Combined Housing Authority welcomes new executive director

The Summit Combined Housing Authority building is pictured in Breckenridge. Rob Murphy succeeded Amy Priegel as the housing authority's executive director on June 15, 2021.

Photo by Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Rob Murphy is now leading the Summit Combined Housing Authority. Murphy is succeeding Amy Priegel, who took over the position in 2018. As the new executive director, Murphy will be responsible for leading the organization and overseeing its programs.

Murphy — who is originally from St. Louis, Missouri — has lived in Summit County since 2007. He’s worked with various local nonprofits including the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Advocates for Victims of Assault. Within those positions, Murphy said he’s come to understand how housing impacts these populations.

Priegel officially left the housing authority a couple months ago and Jack Wilkinson served as interim executive director until Murphy stepped into the role on June 15. Wilkson is serving as the organization’s program coordinator for resale calculations and data management.

In his new role, Murphy said he wants to continue the momentum that the organization brings to Summit County’s housing scene.

“I think first and foremost I want to continue the work that has been done by the housing authority over the last few years or so,” Murphy said. “Under Amy’s tenure, we had the highest satisfaction ratings among members of the public that the housing authority’s ever had. Initially, I’m just hoping to maintain the quality of service that Amy and the rest of the staff were able to achieve.

“Moving forward, we are keeping an eye on the discussion about the affordable housing crisis in Summit County and trying to determine where we can be the best help based on what the jurisdictions need from us.”