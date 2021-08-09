Summit Community Care Clinic celebrates National Health Center Week

This week, the Summit Community Care Clinic is joining communities across the country to celebrate National Health Center Week, hoping to spread awareness and elevate the work that community health centers do on a regular basis.

As part of the celebration, which lasts from Aug. 8-14, the care clinic is hosting an open house at Lake County Dental in Leadville from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13. Refreshments will be served, and Waterpik products and Melanzana hats will be distributed to a few lucky guests.

Community health centers provide preventative and primary care services to more than 29 million Americans and help to generate about $24 billion in savings for the national health care system annually, according to a release from the Summit Community Care Clinic.