Summit Community Care Clinic celebrates National Health Center Week
This week, the Summit Community Care Clinic is joining communities across the country to celebrate National Health Center Week, hoping to spread awareness and elevate the work that community health centers do on a regular basis.
As part of the celebration, which lasts from Aug. 8-14, the care clinic is hosting an open house at Lake County Dental in Leadville from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13. Refreshments will be served, and Waterpik products and Melanzana hats will be distributed to a few lucky guests.
Community health centers provide preventative and primary care services to more than 29 million Americans and help to generate about $24 billion in savings for the national health care system annually, according to a release from the Summit Community Care Clinic.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.