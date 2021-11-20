Summit Community Care Clinic changes hours for Thanksgiving week
Summit Community Care Clinic is tweaking its hours for Thanksgiving week.
The clinic will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26. Its School Based Health Centers will also be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 24, through Friday, Nov. 26. Visitors should call 970-668-4040 to schedule an appointment outside of these days.
