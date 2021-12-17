Summit Community Care Clinic to be closed around the holidays

The Summit Community Care Clinic’s hours are changing during the holidays.

The clinic will closed at noon Thursday, Dec. 23, and remain closed through Saturday, Dec. 25. As for the week of New Year’s Day, the clinic will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1.

The clinic’s school-based health centers are also going to be closed from Monday, Dec. 20, through Monday, Jan. 3.

To make an appointment outside of those days, patients should call 970-668-4040.