Summit Community Care Clinic to be closed around the holidays
The Summit Community Care Clinic’s hours are changing during the holidays.
The clinic will closed at noon Thursday, Dec. 23, and remain closed through Saturday, Dec. 25. As for the week of New Year’s Day, the clinic will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1.
The clinic’s school-based health centers are also going to be closed from Monday, Dec. 20, through Monday, Jan. 3.
To make an appointment outside of those days, patients should call 970-668-4040.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.