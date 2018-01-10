Summit Community Care Clinic to host presentation on domestic violence

The Summit Community Care Clinic will be hosting a "Lunch n Learn" event on Jan. 23 dealing with domestic violence. The event will feature speaker Rob Murphy, executive director of Summit Advocates for Victims of Sexual Assault. "Lunch n Learn is an ongoing series of talks about different subjects that affect the community and its health," said Christina Holbrook, development director at the clinic.

The Jan. 23 event will tie in different issues involved with domestic violence, including the workplace harassment and the culture-shocking #MeToo movement. In a clinic press release, Murphy said he sought to raise awareness about a subject that is too often considered taboo.

"My hope with this program is to give professional health care workers as well as other concerned community members an increased understanding of the issues around relationship violence and what they need to know to ask for help, or to encourage someone else to get help."

Dr. Cassie Comeau, chief behavioral health officer at the clinic, will be moderating the event. In the same press release, Comeau said she hopes the talk will help educate and empower healthcare professionals to detect and react to signs of domestic violence.

"With this program on domestic violence we hope to give front line workers in health care and social services as well as members of the community a greater understanding of the cycle of violence, the nuances and challenges of dealing with intimate personal relationships, and how to approach this very difficult subject with empathy and understanding."

The event will take place Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 12-1 in the Miner's Creek Conference Room, second floor of the Summit Community Care Clinic at 360 Peak One Drive, Frisco.