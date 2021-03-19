Summit Community Care Clinic’s Soup for the Soul fundraiser becomes Souper Celebration

Summit Community Care Clinic and The Rotary Club of Summit County’s 14th annual fundraising Soup for the Soul event is now a three-day Souper Celebration. Community members are asked to dine in or get takeout from Monday, March 29, to Wednesday, March 31, at restaurants around the county to raise money for the nonprofit health care facility.

Participating restaurants include Motherloaded Tavern, Soupz On, The Uptown on Main, Pure Kitchen, The Bakers’ Brewery, Timberline Craft Kitchen & Cocktails, Arapahoe Cafe & Pub and Murphy’s Tavern. An anonymous donor will provide a $50 match to the clinic for every bowl of soup purchased.

Proceeds from the sales will benefit the clinic’s ability to provide medical, dental and behavioral health services to the public.

Additionally, a social media challenge is ongoing through the end of March. People can create a post on Facebook or Instagram to recognize a local “Souper Hero” who has been a positive impact to the community during the pandemic. The post should use the hashtag #SouperHeroes2021 and have three friends tagged to do the same. Participants also are encouraged to make a donation.

For more information on the event, participating restaurants, soup options and more, visit SoupForTheSoulSummit.com.