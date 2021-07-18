Summit Community Orchestra’s Scale the Summit music camp begins in August

The Summit Community Orchestra is hosting a music exploration camp called Scale the Summit next month. The camp is open to students ages 7 and older, and no prior musical experience is required.

Students will have the opportunity to play flute, clarinet, bells, snare drum, trumpet, violin and harp. Basic supplies will be provided, and students will learn the history of the instruments, fingerings and more.

The camp is led by Don Hilsberg, a veteran music educator for Aurora and Denver public schools. Shane Werts, who has taught in Eagle and Summit county schools, is also an instructor for the camp.

The camp meets from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 9-12 at the Silverthorne Pavilion.

Visit SummitCommunityOrchestra.com or call Summit Community Orchestra Vice President Janet Harriman at 970-389-2391 for more information and to register.