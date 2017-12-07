Summit County 4-H offers financial courses for high school students

Summit County 4-H is taking on financial illiteracy by offering a series of six financial literacy courses for local high schoolers beginning at the end of next month.

The courses start Jan. 23 and continue from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through March 13. Other dates are Jan. 30, Feb. 6, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27.

David Keller, an investment advisor and 4-H leader, is offering the classes, which are designed to help high school students learn how to become fiscally responsible adults, according to a news release.

The classes will cover topics like banking, credit cards, loans and credit ratings, as well as the basics of investing, insurance and retirement savings plans.

Students can enroll for the classes at SummitCountyCO.gov/4-H or by emailing Summit County 4-H Program Manager Kathie Karlik at Kathie.Karlik@summitcounty.gov. There is a $15 enrollment fee.