Summit County 4-H offers financial courses for high school students
December 7, 2017
Summit County 4-H is taking on financial illiteracy by offering a series of six financial literacy courses for local high schoolers beginning at the end of next month.
The courses start Jan. 23 and continue from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through March 13. Other dates are Jan. 30, Feb. 6, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27.
David Keller, an investment advisor and 4-H leader, is offering the classes, which are designed to help high school students learn how to become fiscally responsible adults, according to a news release.
The classes will cover topics like banking, credit cards, loans and credit ratings, as well as the basics of investing, insurance and retirement savings plans.
Students can enroll for the classes at SummitCountyCO.gov/4-H or by emailing Summit County 4-H Program Manager Kathie Karlik at Kathie.Karlik@summitcounty.gov. There is a $15 enrollment fee.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local
- Breckenridge man stunned by former maid’s ‘slanderous’ lawsuit demanding $75,000
- After Monday snowfall, Summit County stares down two weeks of dry weather
- Man ordered to pay $53,000 for last year’s Frey Gulch Fire, plus 120 hours community service
- Summit County cops commended for saving armed, suicidal man’s life
- Graduate students to present plans for easing overcrowding at Quandary Peak
Trending Sitewide
- Breckenridge man stunned by former maid’s ‘slanderous’ lawsuit demanding $75,000
- Summit County judge recuses herself in pair of Silverthorne sexual assault cases
- After Monday snowfall, Summit County stares down two weeks of dry weather
- Residents moving out of Colorado in record numbers
- Man ordered to pay $53,000 for last year’s Frey Gulch Fire, plus 120 hours community service