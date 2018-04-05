Summit County 4-H signing up teens for robotics program beginning April 25
April 5, 2018
The Summit County 4-H group will be offering an afterschool robotics program for teenagers from April 25 through May 30.
The EV3 Robotics Building and Programming for Teens will be held at the Summit County North Branch Library in Silverthorne from 4-5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Space is limited to the first 20 registered teens, and people may enroll in Summit County 4-H online at SummitCountyco.gov/4-H or RSVP via email to Kathie.Kralik@summitcountyco.gov .
The annual 4-H enrollment fee is $45 for all of the group's programs with scholarships available if needed. Colorado State University Extension programs are available.
