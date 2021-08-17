Summit County adds additional testing sites in Breckenridge, Silverthorne
In response to rising case numbers, the Summit County Public Health Department has added temporary COVID-19 testing locations in Breckenridge and Silverthorne, according to a news release.
With the new temporary sites, free community testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the following locations:
- Breckenridge Recreation Center parking lot, 880 Airport Road, Breckenridge
- Silverthorne Recreation Center parking lot, 430 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne
- Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco
Find more information, including a testing registration form, at SummitCountyco.gov/testing.
