Summit County adds additional testing sites in Breckenridge, Silverthorne

In response to rising case numbers, the Summit County Public Health Department has added temporary COVID-19 testing locations in Breckenridge and Silverthorne, according to a news release.

With the new temporary sites, free community testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the following locations:

Breckenridge Recreation Center parking lot, 880 Airport Road, Breckenridge

Silverthorne Recreation Center parking lot, 430 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne

Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco

Find more information, including a testing registration form, at SummitCountyco.gov/testing .