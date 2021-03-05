Summit County adds indoor event venues to 5-star program

Indoor event-based businesses are now able to apply for the 5 Star State Certification Program in Summit County.

At a Board of Health meeting Thursday, March 4, Summit County commissioners agreed to let indoor event businesses apply for the program, which allows them to operate under capacity restrictions in one level lower than the county’s current level.

Businesses that apply for the program will be able to operate under the level blue restrictions, which limit them to 50% capacity or up to 175 people using the state’s social-distancing calculator.

Indoor venues that don’t apply for the program will continue to be held to level yellow’s 50% capacity with up to 100 people, as allowed by the social-distancing calculator.

“The Five Star Committee wanted to point out that a lot of these venues are nonprofits, arts-based venues that have really been struggling through the duration of this pandemic,” said Dan Hendershott, environmental health manager at the county.

In addition to increasing ventilation, collecting contact information of guests or customers and screening employees for symptoms, five-star certified indoor venues will have to submit a diagram for each event.

The diagram will detail how guests will enter and leave the building, how they’ll access bathrooms and other details about the plan to minimize contact.

To apply for the program, business owners can visit SummitCountyCO.gov/5star.