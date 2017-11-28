Summit County Adopt an Angel seeking volunteers to families during holidays

The Family and Intercultural Resource Center, a local nonprofit, expects 850 children to receive Christmas gifts through the Adopt an Angel program this year and is asking for the community's help in providing presents for low-income families.

The town of Silverthorne and the Silverthorne Police Department started Adopt and Angel in Summit County 21 years ago, but FIRC took over the program last year in response to rising demand. The group, which serves working families through parenting education and family support, hopes to use the program to connect with more families in need of assistance.

"We were excited for the opportunity to work with new families through this program," FIRC executive director Tamara Drangstveit said in a news release. "We were expecting the need to increase this year and we are confident this generous community will help us purchase the toys, books and clothes we need to help local children have a brighter holiday."

HOW to HELP:

Adopt an Angel Christmas trees are located around the county. Participants can select an ornament on the trees and purchase a gift for a child up to the age of 17 or skip the ornament process and simply purchase a gift. All gifts need to be unwrapped and turned into the FIRC offices in Silverthorne or Breckenridge, any police department or fire station or the Breckenridge or Silverthorne Recreation Center by 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. Financial donations allow FIRC to shop for gifts that are still needed and can be made at SummitAngel.org. Donations will be processed by FIRC and are tax-deductible.

The event is Dec. 12 at the Silverthorne Pavilion. Over 200 volunteers are needed those interested in pitching in can sign up online at SummitAngel.com for wrapping gifts, set up and tear down.

People who are unable to afford gifts for their children need to sign up by Nov. 29 through FIRC by calling 970-262-3888. Families are being enrolled by several local agencies including FIRC, Summit Community Care Clinic, Human Services, Head Start, Advocates for Victims of Assault and the Summit School District.