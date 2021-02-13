Summit County amends public health order, extending alcohol last call

Summit County officials amended the local public health order on Friday, Feb. 12, to move the last call for the sale and consumption of alcohol at restaurants to 10 p.m.

Under the new order, restaurants that are part of the 5 Star Business Certification Program are given the ability to allow the consumption and possession of alcohol until 10:30 p.m. However, those restaurants are not able to sell alcohol past 10 p.m.

The amended order also clarifies that five-star restaurants are required to confirm that customers are aware that their party must be limited to two households with no more than 10 people.

One household member from each restaurant party will be required to sign a piece of paper or digital document indicating they are aware of the rule.

The amended order is in effect through March 31, but can be amended and restated at any time according to the county.