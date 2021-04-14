Summit County and chamber to host town hall for local businesses

Recent changes regarding vaccinations and local restrictions will be discussed at 10 a.m. Friday, April 16, during a town hall for local businesses.

Summit County government and the Summit Chamber of Commerce are hosting the virtual town hall to debrief the business community about the new local restrictions once the state dial expires Friday. Attendees are also encouraged to participate in a Q&A.

The event is free and will last for one hour. For more details and to access the Zoom link, visit the Facebook pages of either the Summit Chamber or Summit County.