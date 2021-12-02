Summit County and Summit Chamber of Commerce partner to host COVID-19 town hall

Summit County and the Summit Chamber of Commerce are partnering to host a town hall Friday, Dec. 3, about what businesses should be doing to help fight COVID-19.

According to the event’s Facebook page , the event will be discussing concerns about the state’s current hospital capacity as well as review crisis standards of care and how this all impacts Summit County residents, visitors and business owners. The event is from noon to 1 p.m. and will be held virtually via Zoom and Facebook live.

For more information, visit the county’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/summitcountygov or the chamber’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/summitchamber .