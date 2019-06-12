Summit County Animal Control & Shelter seeks volunteers, fosters, adopters

Noodles, a shelter cat that has since been adopted, takes a nap at the Summit County Animal Control and Shelter, July 2018 in Frisco. The shelter is seeking foster homes, adopters and volunteers for several animal concerns this week.

The Summit County Animal Control & Shelter is seeking volunteers, foster homes and adopters for several of its animals this week.

The shelter is asking for a foster home for six puppies. Their mother, Emma, got an infection on her stomach, and she had to be separated from her puppies, who were born May 31. Currently, one volunteer is fostering all six puppies, and the shelter wishes to have at least one more home to house them. Anyone able to help with fostering three puppies is asked to contact the shelter at 970-668-3230. Mama dog Emma will be put into a foster-to-adopt home soon.

The shelter is looking for volunteers to feed puppies at the shelter during the day. One of the shelter’s foster dads has had to leave the puppies at the shelter during the day, and volunteers are asked to come throughout the day to help feed them every hour or two.

The shelter also is looking for an adopter or foster home for Darth, a black domestic long-haired cat in a foster home that will need to be relocated within the next two to three weeks. The shelter prefers someone to adopt Darth, but another foster home is acceptable, as well.

Finally, the shelter is seeking transport volunteers for Tuesday, June 25, when two cats will need to be transported to the Alameda Vet Clinic in Lakewood. Two transporters are needed for drop-off at 7:30 a.m. and afternoon pick-up at 2 p.m. Volunteers will be given instructions on how to shelter the cats. The shelter also can do a Monday afternoon drop-off, if necessary.

To sign up for any of these opportunities, call the shelter at 970-668-3230.