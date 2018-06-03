Summit County Animal Shelter reduces adoption fees for Adopt-a-Cat month

The Summit County Animal Control and Shelter is excited to announce that the month of June is Adopt-A-Cat Month. In honor of this month-long celebration of felines, the Animal Shelter will be offering a reduced adoption fee of $10 for senior-age cats. Senior cats are ideal for retired persons, single people or others who want all the benefits of an animal companion without the demands of high-energy younger animals.

There are currently nine cats over seven years old, who are ready to find their forever homes. These cats are healthy, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. As an added bonus, the three dogs that are over the age of seven will also be available to adopt at the lowered fee. The Animal Shelter is located at 58 Nancy's Place in Frisco, next to the Summit County Community and Senior Center.