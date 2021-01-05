Summit County announces more COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Ashley Durand prepares a syringe filled with the COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru clinic at the bus depot in Frisco on Dec. 27.

Photo by Liz Copan / Studio Copan

Summit County opened more vaccination appointments for first responders, health care workers and people who are 70 years or older on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, those who qualify for the vaccine can schedule an appointment at one of three vaccination clinics by visiting SummitCountyco.gov/1423/scheduling-vaccinations.

The appointments will be available from Thursday, Jan. 7, through Saturday, Jan. 9, at the county’s drive-thru site in Frisco and at pharmacies in Safeway and City Market.

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, the county will post the online registration forms for all three clinics on its vaccinations page.

People also can sign up for the county’s SC Alert system, which will notify participants via text, email or phone call about available vaccination appointments. To sign up for SC Alert or update an existing account, visit SCAlert.org.