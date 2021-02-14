Summit County arts organizations receive $84,000 in state relief

Two Summit County organizations received a total of $84,000 in aid from the Colorado Arts Relief Grant, a fund intended to “support arts, cultural and entertainment artists, crew members, and organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The funds are part of a state relief bill that was signed by Gov. Jared Polis on Dec. 7, which set aside $7.5 million to help creative industries in the state. According to the grant website, funds were given out based on the amount of revenue loss a business or organization reported from 2019 to 2020. Grants of $2,500 were also given out to individuals.

According to the grant’s website, $2,500 grants were awarded to 599 individuals in 41 counties in Colorado. The full list of individuals was not released.

The grant also reported giving $5,985,500 for general operating support to 123 arts, culture and entertainment organizations in 33 counties across Colorado, including Breck Film and Peak Performances Inc.

Breck Film was awarded $9,000, which the organization intends to use to improve its software and data sharing capabilities, increase marketing and awareness for its inclusivity initiatives, and pay for updates to its website and Eventive platform, according to Ashley Hughes, the nonprofit’s marketing and sponsorship manager.

“As we gear up for the festival 50% of the staff’s time is allocated to organizing and uploading content,” Hughes said via email. “By organizing, improving and increasing Breck Film’s data sharing and software capabilities we will be able to work more efficiently and utilize new time to strengthen programs and relationships.”

A former Breck Film intern, Marcelo Cazon, is being contracted to help make changes to the website to make it easier for the nonprofit to change online content, which Hughes said allows the organization “to support one of our best interns in a more professional role and improve our infrastructure as we celebrate our 40th anniversary.”

Peak Performances Inc. received $75,000 from the fund. The company provides event production and venue management to over a dozen venues in Summit, Eagle, Douglas, El Paso, and Larimer counties. The company manages events for Copper Mountain Resort, the Dillon Amphitheater and the town of Frisco, according to the company’s website.

As of this article’s publication, a representative for Peak Performances had not responded to questions about the grant. The grant website says the money can be used “to cover any personal or business expense.”