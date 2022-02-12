Summit County awarded a CDOT grant for Quandary Peak shuttle system
Summit County’s pilot shuttle system to Quandary Peak and McCullough Gulch trailheads is getting recognized.
According to a release, the county’s open space and trails department earned a $50,000 Statewide Transportation Demand Management Innovation Grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation. The release said the money will be used to tweak the program and fund it into this upcoming season.
The county received the highest amount possible from CDOT, which issued $500,000 in grants across the state to “support transportation demand management efforts aimed at giving travelers more choices beyond single-occupancy vehicle travel.”
The county’s shuttle system was a pilot program launched last summer to help mitigate parking and overcrowding issues at the Quandary Peak Trailhead. The trail is the most popular 14,000-foot trail in the state, and Summit County, along with other partners, launched a free shuttle, which ran daily between Breckenridge and Quandary on a 30-minute loop. The shuttle also provided service to the nearby McCullough Gulch Trailhead.
According to the release, the shuttle served 21,000 riders last season. County leaders are already tweaking the system to better serve hikers for the upcoming summer months.
