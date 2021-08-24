Summit County begins a series of recpath maintenance projects
Summit County began a maintenance project on the Summit County Recreational Pathway Tuesday, Aug. 24, the first of three planned to start over the next month.
The first project will add a red bike-lane coating to the recpath on Huron Road in Breckenridge. The project is only expected to take three days depending on weather conditions.
The next project will add another bike-lane coating along the Dillon Dam Road where the recpath shares the roadway. Once started, the recpath will be detoured onto the Dillon Dam Road, and the road itself will be reduced to one lane with alternating directional traffic.
According to a release from Summit County, work on the project is scheduled to occur from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, through Thursday, Aug. 2.
The final project is expected to begin near the end of September. The project will add shoulder improvements to the recpath along the Dillon Dam Road between Frisco and the Dillon Reservoir dam. Recpath users will again be detoured onto the road while work is occurring.
For more information about these projects, visit SummitCountyCo.gov.
