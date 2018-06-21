Summit County Bike to Work Day on June 27

Summit County and the Physical Activity and Nutrition Team of the Summit (PANTS) invite people to participate in 2018 Bike to Work Day on Wednesday, June 27. Bicycle commuters can receive free breakfast, get simple bike tune-ups by local bike mechanics and enter prize drawings.

Summit County has celebrated Bike to Work Day since 2010, and hundreds of commuters participate each year. PANTS began partnering with the County in 2014, helping to grow the event's participation and activity offerings.

"Bike to Work day takes a myriad of partners to happen," said Open Space & Trails resource specialist Michael Wurzel. "Open space is excited so many people want to participate in this great opportunity to show how wonderful the recreation path is, both for recreation and commuting."

All cyclists are welcome to stop by any (or all) of the eight breakfast stations between 7 and 10 a.m. for a free light breakfast. The breakfast stations will be at the following locations:

Dillon: Marina Park near Lodgepole Lane on the Recpath

Silverthorne: Recpath near Red Buffalo Café, 358 Blue River Pkwy.

Keystone: The Keystone Employee Center, 21799 US-6

Summit Cove: Recpath at the intersection of US-6 and Swan Mountain Road

Frisco: Summit County Commons, Main Branch Library entrance, 0037 Peak One Dr.

Frisco: Historic Park, Main Street and Second Avenue

Frisco: Whole Foods Market, 261 Lusher Ct.

Breckenridge: Blue River Plaza.

Events will also follow in the evening. The Town of Silverthorne is hosting Bikes & Beer at the Angry James Brewery from 5-7 p.m. The Frisco Chapter of the Summit Chamber will host a bike-in mixer from 5-7 p.m. at the Island Grill in Frisco. The Breckenridge Tourism Office is organizing a bike-in movie at 7 p.m. at the Breckenridge Arts District.

For more information, contact Michael Wurzel at the Summit County Open Space & Trails Department at (970)668-4065.