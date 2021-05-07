Summit County births for April 2021
- August Hodge Schmidt Hollis was born April 2 to Sarah Schmidt and Joseph Hollis of Fairplay.
- Quincy Louis Stuhr was born April 7 to Sarah and Josh Stuhr of Frisco.
- Hazel Camila Sanchez Mendez was born April 10 to Kerui Alyson Mendez Hernandez of Dillon.
- Carlo Adrian Ramirez was born April 13 to Adriana Ramirez of Silverthorne.
- Keyla Janeth Castillo Hernandez was born April 13 to Sandra Hernandez of Silverthorne.
- Dutton Owen Crosen was born April 13 to Stephanie and Derek Crosen of Alma.
- Delilah Das was born April 14 to Dennisse Moreno and Gaurav Das of Dillon.
- William David Kapustka was born April 15 to Laura and Dan Kapustka of Breckenridge.
- Layla Marie Daniels was born April 17 to Alea and Robert Daniels of Fairplay.
- Himawari Espinoza-Mendez was born April 20 to Ashley B. Mendez of Leadville.
- Emery Jack Huston was born April 22 to Greg and Marin Huston of Evergreen.
- Joey Ramone Apodaca was born April 22 to Chris and Lisa Apodaca of Blue River.
- Brooks Angler Wagner was born April 24 to Justyna and Ryan Wagner of Breckenridge.
- River Wayne Pineda was born April 26 to Tara Brianna Taylor and Rivelino Pineda of Dillon.
- Theodore Palmer was born April 28 to Levi and Kristen Palmer of Fairplay.
- Ryder Rex Hitchell was born April 30 to Eric and Lauren Hitchell of Frisco.
