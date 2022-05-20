Summit County births for April 2022
- Judith Mae Johnson was born April 4 to Kristi and Cody Johnson of Hartsel.
- Charlie Jo Black was born April 11 to Amanda and Zack Black of Alma.
- Jacob David Ryan was born April 14 to Danielle and Jonathan Ryan of Buena Vista.
- Liam Moran Rodriguez was born April 14 to Scott and Jessica Rodriguez of Fairplay.
- Olivia Marie Kammer was born April 29 to Hannah and Peyton Kammer of Dillon.
- Tahlia Rose Rios was born April 29 to Angel and Ingrid Rios of Dillon.
- Neve Zatkoff was born April 30 to Jon and Dani Zatkoff of Silverthorne.
- Lonnie Winfield Stangroom was born April 30 to Alexandra Moran and Daniel Stangroom of Keystone.
